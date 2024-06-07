Week's Most Read: High-grade Lincoln cent

This 1993 Lincoln cent in PCGS MS-69 red sold for $3,120, while a similarly graded Cheerios cereal promotion 2000 Lincoln cent, certified by NGC, sold for $1,440 on May 9.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Rare silver coin from Biafra highlights Album June sale: The nation of Biafra was short-lived and coins from the African country are seldom seen in auction, but Stephen Album has one in an upcoming sale.

4. Rare Dutch 1891 25-cent coin soars in Heritage sale: A Proof coin depicting a long-haired Queen Wilhemina broke through the $1 million barrier during a European sale, to set new records in the category.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

3. Monday Morning Brief for June 3, 2024: Getting organized: Collectors are required to maintain accuracy and organization to avoid pitfalls of exuberance, such as multiple duplicate items in a collection.

2. Market Analysis: 1940s Winged Liberty Head dimes: A difference in toning between two high-quality Winged Liberty Head dimes from the 1940s may have been a contributing factor in the higher price one achieved.

1. Market Analysis: 1993 Lincoln cent: Modern coins found in high grades can be attractive in auction as was the case when an MS-69 red 1993 Lincoln cent brought $3,120 in a Heritage sale.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.