Week's Most Read: Gold dollar discovery

The revelation of gold coins kept in a vault for 100 years means there's discoveries yet to be made

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. 2024 coins beginning to reach consumer outlets: During the first quarter of 2024, the Denver and Philadelphia Mints produced more than 1.4 billion small denominaion coins destined for circulation.

4. American Liberty design considered for coin and medal: The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee considered potential designs for the 2025 American Liberty gold coin and silver medal.

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3. Security upgraded in new note series for Kyrgyz Republic: New notes in the Kyrgyz Republic will have the same size, colors and design elements but the key change will be addition of security features.

2. Market Analysis: 1948 Franklin half dollar: A toned 1948 Franklin half dollar graded Mint State 68 Full Bell Lines by Professional Coin Grading Service brought $84,000 in a Stack's Bowers sale.

1. Gold coins kept in vault for over 100 years come to market: A nearly complete long-held set of gold dollars, assembled for a collector by Philadelphia dealer Henry Chapman, is revealed from its vault.

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