July sale date for 20-coin 2025 Uncirculated set

The 2025 Uncirculated Mint set contains 10-coins each from special production at both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The 20-coin 2025 Uncirculated Coin Set is slated for sale to the general public by the United States Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time July 17.

The sets are offered at $33.25 each, with a maximum output of 190,000 sets, offered without household order limits.

Each set contains two separate blister-pack folders of 10 coins each, one pack apiece from production at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints. Coins included in the set have an Uncirculated finish but are struck to higher standards than their circulating counterparts.

All of the Philadelphia Mint struck coins bear the facility’s P Mint mark except the cent. All of the Denver Mint coins, including the cent, bear the D Mint mark.

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Each of the two folders contains:

* One copper-plated zinc Lincoln cent.

* One copper-nickel Jefferson 5-cent coin.

* One copper-nickel clad Roosevelt dime.

* Five copper-nickel clad American Women quarter dollars with reverse designs recognizing the contributions of Ida B. Wells, Juliette Gordon Low, Dr. Vera Rubin, Stacey Park Milbern, and Althea Gibson. The quarter dollars are the five final coins in the four-year, 20-coin American Women Quarters Program.

* One copper-nickel clad Kennedy half dollar.

* One manganese-brass clad Native American dollar, this year's deign featuring native Hawaiian Mary Kawena Pukui.

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