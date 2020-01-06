-
Apr 27, 2021, 11:30 AM
Bill seeks changes to tax code of 1986A measure introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to clarify regulations on gain or loss on the sale or exchange of certain coins or bullion.
Apr 7, 2021, 11:01 AM
Know When to Hold ‘em – APMEX CEO Ken LewisJeff and Larry get spring fever and talk baseball coins, a look at Civil War era history and a candid conversation with APMEX’s Ken Lewis, where we ask “How’s business?”
Mar 4, 2021, 11:00 AM
Geiger Edelmetalle, Noah’s Ark bullion maker, joins LBMAGeiger Edelmetalle, a German bullion company, is accepted as an affiliate member of the London Bullion Market Association after the completion of an extensive review process.
Feb 12, 2021, 10:18 AM
American Eagle platinum coin designs celebrate First AmendmentProof American Eagle platinum $100 coins from 2021 to 2025 will feature five different obverse designs depicting First Amendment freedoms with oak symbolism, opposite a common reverse.
Feb 5, 2021, 08:45 AM
Demand for bullion products forces retailers to suspend some silver salesAn explosion in market demand for silver at the close of January forced some major retailers in the precious metal to suspend sales amid concerns they would be unable to fill orders.
Jan 26, 2021, 09:00 AM
Proof 2021 platinum American Eagle out Feb. 4, first in First Amendment seriesLimited-edition Proof 2021-W First Amendment to the United States Constitution — Freedom of Religion platinum $100 American Eagle sales open Feb. 4 at noon Eastern time.
Dec 29, 2020, 16:46 PM
Expect Jan. 11 deliveries of 2021 American Eagle bullion coinsThe buyers approved to make large bullion purchases from the United States Mint expect deliveries of 2021 American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins Jan. 11, but not any with new designs.
Dec 11, 2020, 11:52 AM
Bullion coin sales by U.S. Mint outpacing 2019 levelsThe latest update on the sales of bullion coins by the U.S. Mint for the year is shows sales well ahead of 2019, as November 2020 was the strongest sales month of the year, so far.
Nov 30, 2020, 15:00 PM
World Gold Council offers report on investing trendsA survey of investors in the United States and Canada did not give much support to the idea of utilizing gold for investments, citing concerns over counterfeiting and a lack of trust in the metal.
Nov 6, 2020, 11:11 AM
San Francisco Mint silver bullion dollars offered to authorized purchasersNine of the 12 authorized purchasers were given an opportunity to purchase a portion of the 1 million 2020 American Eagle silver bullion dollars produced at the San Francisco Mint.
Oct 30, 2020, 11:38 AM
San Francisco bullion dollars offered to authorized purchasersAuthorized purchasers can obtain 2020 American Eagle silver bullion dollars that were made at the San Francisco Mint to augment the production planned for the West Point Mint.
Oct 1, 2020, 13:47 PM
Breaking News: Mint unveils new American Eagle reverse designsThe United States Mint on Oct. 1 unveiled the new reverse designs for the 2021 American Eagle gold and silver coins. The designs will be introduced in mid-2021, suggesting the use of two designs next year.
Sep 4, 2020, 10:15 AM
Aussie treasure hunters strike jackpot with two large gold nuggetsGold hunters in Australia found two large nuggets with a total weight of over 120 ounces with the find captured on camera for the series Aussie Gold Hunters in the Victoria goldfields.
Aug 8, 2020, 08:30 AM
Gold prices continue climb above $2,000 levelThe price of gold, which eclipsed a long-standing record high price in early August, continues to escalate as world tensions and health issues affect precious metals investment.
Jul 31, 2020, 10:49 AM
Gold reaches a record high with more increases possibleGold prices set a new record July 27 and the price continues an upward trend due to political, global and economic factors spurring investors.
Jul 31, 2020, 10:45 AM
Mint may expand bullion strikings for American EaglesWith increasing investment demand for the 2020 American Eagle silver bullion coins, the U.S. Mint is considering adding production at the Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints.
Jun 12, 2020, 16:00 PM
Australia brings back earlier design idea to new bullion coinsPreviously submitted designs have been resurrected for a pair of investment coins being offered by the Royal Australian Mint that include a silver dollar and a gold $100 offering.
May 15, 2020, 09:00 AM
Week's Most Read: Mint numbers Philadelphia Mint-struck silver bullion coinsThe Philadelphia Mint-produced silver American Eagles and the move by the Federal Reserve to recirculate old-style $100 notes continue to attract reader interest.
May 11, 2020, 07:00 AM
Monday Morning Brief for May 11, 2020: Buying the labels?Grading services are certifying 2020 American Eagle silver bullion coins struck at the Philadelphia Mint. Are collectors paying premiums for labels or history?
May 8, 2020, 11:16 AM
2020 American Eagle silver bullion coins from Philadelphia Mint being certifiedAmerican Eagle silver bullion coins produced at the Philadelphia Mint while the West Point Mint was closed are being certified at grading services and selling to collectors at premiums.
