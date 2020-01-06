News
Aug 16, 2020, 11 AM
Royal Mint coinage program marks WWII ending anniversaryJeff Starck
The Royal Mint will be issuing £5 coins in conjunction with the Imperial War Museum to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, following up on previous VE Day commemoratives.
Aug 16, 2020, 9 AM
World notes are star attractions in Stack’s Bowers saleArthur L. Friedberg
A Panama 1941 5-balboa note was the top selling paper money lot, with other world notes also doing well, at Stack's Bowers Galleries' auction in Las Vegas, subbing for the canceled ANA show.
Aug 16, 2020, 9 AM
Trinidad and Tobago reveals concept designs for new notesArthur L. Friedberg
New designs were released as Trinidad and Tobago will be bringing out additional polymer notes which will utilize distinctive coloring to identify denominations.
Aug 15, 2020, 10 AM
Finding a bullion bargain in Byzantine goldJeff Starck
While modern precious metals make headlines with prices, Byzantine gold coins add value in not just metal content, but the historic content today's coins can't match.
Aug 14, 2020, 1 PM
Gold and silver American Eagles for WWII’s end anniversaryPaul Gilkes
Two gold End of World War II 75th Anniversary coins have differing compositions, and price adjustments are likey for precious metals numismatic coins as metals prices advance.
Aug 14, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Enigmatic classic-era commemoratives in Dallas auctionSteve Roach
Commemorative half dollars were among stars of the recent Heritage Auctions Platinum Night, and a unique offering from the 1930s stood out as a pristine example of quality striking.
Aug 14, 2020, 12 PM
Basketball Kids sets getting early deliveryPaul Gilkes
Buyers of the Basketball Hall of Fame Kids sets are being pleasantly surprised by the early delivery of packages not expected until September tat has reportedly been delivered as early as Aug. 11.
Aug 14, 2020, 12 PM
Coin colorizing company finally confirmedPaul Gilkes
The company under contract with the United States Mint to colorize the Basketball commemorative coins is no longer a mystery: a Massachusetts firm is identified.
Aug 14, 2020, 12 PM
Gone in 10 seconds: last of limited editionPaul Gilkes
There are no more Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S silver dollars left in the U.S. Mint's inventory as the latest sale lasted only 10 seconds when offered in the most recent sale.
Aug 14, 2020, 9 AM
Week's Most Read: The Mint's messageLarry Jewett
In our top stories, readers watched a video announcement by the U.S. Mint about the coin shortage and also found interest in a sellout of the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle.
Aug 11, 2020, 1 PM
Bulletin: Last of the Enhanced Reverse Proof coins on sale Aug. 12William T. Gibbs
The United States Mint will offer the last of the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollars at noon ET on Aug. 12. Fewer than 100 are available.
Aug 11, 2020, 9 AM
Financing the American Revolution: a conversation with Robert WrightCoin World Podcast
Chris flies solo this week, interviewing Robert Wright, a financial historian and author of One Nation, Under Debt, Corporation Nation, and The Genealogy of American Finance. Their discussion centers on Revolutionary War finance.
Aug 11, 2020, 8 AM
ANA service awards to be held as virtual ceremonyLarry Jewett
Because the World's Fair of Money was canceled, the ANA will offer its annual awards celebration in a virtual ceremony Sept. 2.
Aug 10, 2020, 9 AM
Rare silver penny from the 12th century in September auctionJeff Starck
A silver penny from the 12th century was discovered in 2018 by a metal detectorist and it turned out to be one of only 25 known examples. the coin is bound for a Sept. 16 auction.
Aug 10, 2020, 9 AM
Market Analysis: All colors of the rainbow on 1896 Morgan dollarSteve Roach
“Monster” toned Morgan dollars remain in hot demand, and during the PCGS Members Only show auction, the coin pictured here blasted past its $2,500 to $3,000 estimate to $18,212.50.
Aug 10, 2020, 8 AM
UK movement focuses on developing currency diversityArthur L. Friedberg
The Banknotes of Color group in the UK is advocating increased representation of the nation's Black, Asian and minority ethnic people on the coins and currency.
Aug 10, 2020, 7 AM
Monday Morning Brief for August 10, 2020: Violating a trustWilliam T. Gibbs
The United States Mint's decision to offer unsold inventory of older precious metals coins angers collectors, who believe the decision violates their trust about product offerings.
Aug 9, 2020, 11 AM
Britain set to honor Mahatma Gandhi on coinageJeff Starck
Following calls to honor the UK's Black, Asian and Minority ethnic persons on currency and coins in Great Britain, plans are underway to honor Mahatma Gandhi on a coin.
Aug 9, 2020, 8 AM
Poland bank notes celebrate victory centennialArthur L. Friedberg
Poland earned a hard-fought victory in the Battle of Warsaw to maintain its independence 100 years ago, now celebrated with a new 20-zloty note issue from Poland's central bank.
Aug 9, 2020, 8 AM
Nepal finally getting correct elephant on 1,000-rupee noteArthur L. Friedberg
A pair of proper pachyderms, twin Asian elephants born in Nepal, replace the African elephant image previously featured on Nepal's 1,000-rupee note.