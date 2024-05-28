Market Analysis: 1993 Lincoln cent
- Published: May 28, 2024, 5 PM
Collectors remain eager to purchase finest-known examples of even the most common modern coins. A 1993 Lincoln cent graded MS-69 red by PCGS sold for $3,120 on May 9 at Heritage’s auctions held after the Central States Numismatic Society’s convention. It is one of six at the service in this grade, with none finer, and as Heritage writes, “The difference between pocket change and incredible rarity can often be just a few grade points.”
The market also appreciates the 2000 Lincoln cents that were included in Cheerios boxes as a promotion, with some boxes containing a Sacajawea golden dollar with a now-famous reverse variant. Numismatic Guaranty Co. has certified more than 2,300 cents from this promotion, and only three are in MS-69 red. This one sold for $1,440, and while the Cheerios original packaging is gone, the Cheerios pedigree is marked on the certification insert.
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