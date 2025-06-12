Special Kennedy inaugural medal one of three known

This 18-karat gold medal marking the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy is one of only three examples known produced by Italian minter Stefano Johnson.

An Italian-made John F. Kennedy medal struck in gold marking the president’s inauguration and gifted to the president’s personal physician failed to find a new owner when the rare piece of political memorabilia was offered May 30 in a sale by Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles.

One of only three examples produced, no bids were received for the lot, which carried an opening reserve of $25,000.

The 18-karat (.75 fine) gold medal was designed and engraved by noted 20th century Italian medallic artist Emilio Monti and struck by private minter Stefano Johnson in Milano, Italy.

According to the auction house, of the three medals executed, one was personally presented directly to President Kennedy, the one offered at auction was delivered to the president’s personal physician, Dr. James Young, and the whereabouts of the third medal are unknown.

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Young’s example might be the only one of the three medals struck available to collectors.

“While the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum [in Boston] possesses a similar medal designed by Monti, it was issued posthumously and differs from [Young’s] example by bearing the dates of Kennedy’s time in office (1961-1963) on its reverse,” according to auction house representatives.

Design elements

According to the auction lot description, the gold Kennedy medal’s obverse illustrates a portrait facing left of the president, in relief with JOHN F. KENNEDY PRESIDENT inscribed around the top border. Monti signed the medal E. MONTI, which appears in the field to the right of the portrait, just left of the T in PRESIDENT.

The medal’s reverse depicts a rendition in relief of the United States Capitol, with UNITED STATES CAPITOL inscribed along the top border.

Inscribed in the exergue below in two lines are WASHINGTON D.C. and JANUARY 1961.

The maker’s mark of 750 for .750 fine gold, appears below and left of the JANUARY.

The manufacturer’s identification on the reverse appears as S. JOHNSON — MILAN, below and to the right of D.C.

The gold medal measures 2.375 inches (60.325 millimeters) in diameter and weighs 150 grams (112.5 grams of pure gold content, or 3.617 troy ounces).

The intrinsic value alone of the gold that the medal contains as of May 30 would have been more than $11,854.

Auction house officials have not indicated whether the Kennedy gold medal will be re-offered in a future auction or if an attempt will be made to sell it in a private transaction.

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