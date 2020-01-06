-
Jun 20, 2020, 14:00 PM
Silver medal marks Nuremberg festival celebrating end of Thirty Years’ WarA medal that was struck to commemorate the Treaty of Westphalia and the end of the Thirty Years War almost 400 years ago will be offered at an upcoming auction in Switzerland.
-
Jun 15, 2020, 09:15 AM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for NiueTwo versions of silver bullion coins are being produced to once again pay tribute to the 1985 movie Back to the Future with the latest offerings in $1 and $2 denominations.
-
Jun 8, 2020, 16:00 PM
Netherlands issues three-coin peace set to celebrate WWII endA three-coin set from Netherlands includes coins of Canada and the United Kingdom as well, each marking the end of World War II 75 years ago.
-
Jun 8, 2020, 11:30 AM
Greece plans €2 coin to mark ancient battleThe battle of Thermopylae 2,500 years ago was a significant event in history and is honored with a 2020 circulating commemorative €2 coin from Greece.
-
Jun 8, 2020, 08:40 AM
Rare Irish tokens soar in London firm’s auctionIrish tokens highlighted a May Dix Noonan Webb auction, with two pieces from different centuries setting records, attracting winning bids at multiples of their estimates.
-
Jun 1, 2020, 10:00 AM
Canada resumes production of numismatic coins at the RCMAfter two months of inactivity due to global pandemic restrictions, the Royal Canadian Mint is back in production of numismatic coins, just in time to boost lagging sales.
-
May 31, 2020, 11:30 AM
Pobjoy Mint creates silver Apollo 13 anniversary coin for Ascension IslandThe troubled Apollo 13 lunar mission has its own commemorative coin, a Proof .999 fine silver crown issued by Ascension Island, designed and developed by the Pobjoy Mint.
-
May 30, 2020, 11:45 AM
Vatican City commemorative coin honors John Paul IIThe Vatican City is the latest to offer a coin honoring the birth centennial of Pope John Paul II, after his native Poland issued three coins earlier in May.
-
May 27, 2020, 10:00 AM
Rare penny of boy king sells in London auctionTwo years ago, about ready to give up for the day, a metal detectorist chanced upon a rare silver penny; it sold in April to a UK collector for far beyond its estimated price.
-
May 26, 2020, 18:00 PM
Fort building turns into fortune find in FrancePlaytime during COVID-19 isolation led two young boys in France to a discovery that will be sold at auction in June and could bring the family a swimming pool.
-
May 26, 2020, 16:37 PM
RCNA cancels planned July 2020 convention, but show medal will still be issuedThe Royal Canadian Numismatic Association has canceled the 2020 convention planned for Halifax, but will still issue the 2020 medal, with quantity based on demand.
-
May 24, 2020, 09:00 AM
Poland issues three coins to honor Pope John Paul IIA trio of coins will serve to mark the centennial of the birth of the first man born in Poland to rise to the rank of Pope within the Catholic Church. Coins will be gold and silver.
-
May 23, 2020, 09:00 AM
East India Company offers 1-ounce silver £5 to raise funds for National Health ServiceProfits from the sale of a new 1-ounce silver coin from St. Helena will be given to Britain's National Health Service in recognition of the health heroes fighting the global pandemic.
-
May 22, 2020, 09:00 AM
An outbreak of coins featuring COVID-19 comes from Africa’s ChadThe virus responsible for COVID-19 is making its first appearance struck on coins, on four colorized collectible legal tender .999 fine silver 5,000-franc CFA coins from the African nation of Chad.
-
May 21, 2020, 09:00 AM
Hungary honors firefighters with three new coinsThree denominations of 2020 Hungarian coins commemorate firefighters and their patron saint, Florian, marking "150 Years of Organized Fire Departments in Hungary."
-
May 20, 2020, 11:49 AM
Second issue in affordable silver series showcases the Hudson’s Bay CompanyThe second quarter-ounce .999 silver $5 coin in the RCM's 2020 Moments to Hold campaign celebrates the 350th anniversary of the Hudson's Bay Company.
-
May 16, 2020, 08:00 AM
Reformation medal in Goldberg sale offers affordable history lessonA silver medal created for the 400th anniversary of the Reformation honors Lazarus Spengler, a supporter of Martin Luther, is a part of an upcoming Goldberg auction.
-
May 11, 2020, 09:00 AM
Octodrachm from Ptolemaic Egypt in Heritage sale displays spending powerAncient coins serve as a key indicator of life in the past. The recent sale of a Ptolemaic gold octodrachm invites speculation about the its ancient purchasing power in modern terms.
-
May 9, 2020, 10:00 AM
Royal Mint pays tribute to VE Day 75th anniversaryThe historic achievement that brought victory and peace at the conclusion of World War II is being commemorated, including gold sovereigns that were struck on the actual anniversary date.
-
May 7, 2020, 09:00 AM
French gold shooting fest medal in June Zurich auctionAn example of a shooting festival medal from an 1894 event in Lyon, France, not Switzerland, is headed for the auction block in Zurich in June.
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 2 PM
GreatCollections to offer ‘blue chip’ coins in online auction of Catskill Collection
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 11 AM
New reverse designs for American Eagles undergo Commission of Fine Arts review
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 10 AM
Designs reviewed for 2021 dollar featuring Christa McAuliffe
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 9 AM
Week's Most Read: Currency change leads to confusion