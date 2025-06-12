Zack adds volume on circulating counterfeit silver coins

Numismatic author Winston Zack’s third volume of a four-volume series dedicated to die struck counterfeit U.S. coins is now available to order from the author.

Numismatic researcher and author Winston Zack is accepting pre-orders for his latest completed reference, the 400-page, 8.5-by-11-inch, hardcover Bad Metal, Silver: 50c to S$1, Circulating Contemporary Counterfeit United States Coins.

The tome represents the third of a four-volume series investigating counterfeit United States coins that circulated at the same time as their genuine government-issued counterparts minted at the U.S. Mint.

Zack’s third volume addresses an expansive assemblage of U.S. coin forgeries reflecting more than 500 varieties of die struck counterfeit half dollars and silver dollars spanning Flowing Hair to Walking Liberty half dollars, and Draped Bust to Peace dollars.

Specifically for the John Reich Collectors Society community, Zack explains his latest reference documents 378 Flowing Hair, Draped Bust and Capped Bust half dollar die varieties.

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The counterfeit creations documented were produced for circulation during a 150-year period from 1800 to the mid-20th century.

Numismatic information shared reflects the culmination of 11 years of research and builds upon research conducted by Hohn Leonard Riddell in 1845; Keith Davignon, published in 1996 and expanded and updated in 2010; silver dollar researcher Leroy Van Allen; and others.

Topics covered include history and reports of these counterfeit coins in circulation, narratives about individual counterfeiters, adding these counterfeit coins into historical context, documenting all die struck counterfeit half dollar and silver dollar varieties, assembling counterfeit families, census data, XRF (X-ray fluorescence) analysis of planchet alloys, die states, errors, counterfeit coin dies and molds, numismatic values, and more.

Book orders

Bad Metal, Silver: 50c to S$1, Circulating Contemporary Counterfeit United States Coins is available for pre-order through August 2025 online at BadMetalCoin.com for $75, shipped to U.S. addresses only.

Pre-orders will be shipped as soon as July 2025.

For more information, or to order, see the web page https://www.badmetalcoin.com/product-page/now-available-bad-metal-silver-50c-to-s-1.

Pre-order exclusive content includes a signed edition, custom bookmark, early access to the Capped Bust Half Lettered Edge Project (sent via email upon completion), and 10 free XRF analyses (redeemable through August 2026).

A buy-one, get-one alternative offers getting a book with any website order of $500 or more of contemporary counterfeit half dollars or silver dollars. That offer is good through August of 2026.

Numismatist Winston Zack specializes in the intriguing and often misunderstood history of contemporary counterfeit U.S. coins. He holds degrees in anthropology, archaeology, and geography from the University of Arizona and University of North Texas. He has authored or co-authored four other numismatic books.

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