Week's Most Read: High grade cents

This 1918 Lincoln cent graded MS-68 red realized $31,200, while a similarly graded 1945-D cent sold for $9,600 at Stack’s Bowers’ March 26 Rarities Night session. Each is tied with two others in its issue as the finest known at PCGS.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Second bill offered for 2026 World Cup commemorative: The Senate has received a proposal mirroring a House proposal for a three-coin commemorative coin program supporting the 2026 soccer World Cup.

4. Market Analysis: 1938-S Oregon Trail half dollars: A pair of 1938-S Oregon Trail Memorial half dollars were featured in a late March Stack's Bowers Galleries sale, both graded MS-68 by PCGS.

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3. Kennedy half dollar rolls nearing sellout status: Two-roll sets of circulation quality Kennedy half dollars went on sale on April 23 and brisk sales have pushed the item to near sellout status.

2. Mint plans end of mutilated coin exchange program, seeks comments: A call is out for public comment that could decide the fate of the U.S. Mint's program for the redemption of damaged coins.

1. Market Analysis: Rare MS-68 red Lincoln, Wheat cents: A pair of Lincoln cents that are tied for finest known honors at the grade of MS-68 red drew plenty of attention in a Stack's Bowers sale.

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