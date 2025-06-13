Mint forecasts cost reductions in FY 2026 budget

For FY2026, precious metal needs are expected to drop along with gold bullion demand. (Shown is 2025 American gold eagle)

The United States Mint’s total estimated budgetary requirements for operations, metal and capital investment for Fiscal Year 2026 is projected at $3,669,924,000 a 3.3% reduction from the FY2025 numbers, according to Trump administration documentation released May 30.

The bureau receives no congressional appropriations and has not for nearly three decades. The Mint is financed through the Public Enterprise Fund, legislated into existence in 1996, a coffer filled by profits from sales of the Mint’s own products.

The constrained budget will support the production of 2.8 billion circulating coins, as well as the production of bullion coins and other numismatic products sufficient to meet customer demand, according to the Mint budget documentation.

Budget details take into account proposed legislation calling for suspension of minting for circulation the Lincoln cent and Jefferson 5-cent coins, both denominations that cost multiples of their face value to produce.

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As of May 30, circulating coinage production for 2025 totaled 2,464,350,000 coins — 1,219,320,000 at the Philadelphia Mint and 1,245,030,000 at the Denver Mint.

That production includes 1,060,600,000 Lincoln cents — 488.2 million 2025-D coins and 572,400,000 made without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint — and 326.2 million Jefferson 5-cent coins: 160.08 million 2025-D coins and 166.12 million 2025-P 5-cent coins.

The U.S. Mint serves one budget activity: “manufacturing, which encompasses the bureau’s two major programs, circulating coinage and numismatic products (including bullion coins, collector coins, and national medals).”

The Mint generates its supporting revenue through the sale of circulating coins to the Federal Reserve Banks for circulation distribution, numismatic products to collectors, dealers and the public, and bullion coins to authorized purchasers for resale.

Revenues determined to be in excess of the amount required by the Public Enterprise Fund are transferred to the United States Treasury’s General Fund.

Key priorities identified in the Mint’s budget for FY2026 (select "United States Mint" from list) include:

* Circulating coins — Efficiently and effectively mint and issue approximately 2.8 billion circulating coins in FY2026 to meet the needs of commerce.

* Numismatic program bullion products — Mint and issue bullion coins to meet customer demand efficiently and effectively.

* Other numismatic products — Produce and distribute numismatic products in sufficient quantities, through appropriate channels, to make them accessible, available, and affordable to people who choose to purchase.

The FY2025 budget estimated totaling $5,718,478,000 and employing people in 1,705 full-time equivalent positions Mint-wide.

Efficiency savings for FY2025 estimates totaled $13,756,000.

FY2026 runs from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

For FY 2026, projected decreases total $1,993,756,000, including the elimination, Mint-wide, of 370 full-time equivalent positions, bringing the work force to 1,335 full-time equivalents for FY2026.

Additionally:

* Metal cost reductions of $1.87 billion are expected due to a forecast decrease in bullion demand.

* FY2025 forecasted bullion sales are projected to increase,” according to the Mint’s budget documentation. “However, due to the mix of products projected for sale, the metal budget is decreasing. For example, more silver than gold products sales are forecasted. Because gold prices are significantly higher than silver prices and fewer gold product sales are expected, bullion metal needs are reduced.”

* Further metal cost reductions of $110 million are expected due to forecast decrease in numismatic demand.

FY2025 forecast numismatic coin demand is projected to decrease.

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