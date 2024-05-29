Market Analysis: 1940s Winged Liberty Head dimes

A CACG 1941 Proof 68+ Winged Liberty Head dime sold for $7,500 on May 9, while a PCGS Proof 68+ 1942 dime sold for $4,320 in the next lot.

Some collectors love toning while others prefer their silver coins brilliant. Two Winged Liberty Head dimes offered at Heritage’s May 9 session presented a choice for bidders. A 1941 dime graded Proof 68+ by Certified Acceptance Corp. Grading sold for $7,500 while an identically graded 1942 Professional Coin Grading Service example realized $4,320. One difference was that the more expensive one had vivid multicolor toning, while the other had more subtle iridescence. Another difference was that, for Proof “Mercury” dimes, which were issued in Proof sets from 1936 to 1942, the 1941 set saw 16,557 sold, while 22,329 were sold for the 1942 set the next year.

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