Oct 18, 2020, 08:00 AM
Fiji celebrates 50th anniversary with polymer noteWith a theme of diversity of past and future, a new $50 commemorative polymer note from Fiji's Reserve Bank marks the nation's 50th year of independence.
Oct 17, 2020, 08:00 AM
Saudi Arabia issues its first polymer note for circulationSaudi Arabia’s first polymer bank note, a 5-riyal denomination, is now in circulation, and the notes use Saudi-based petrochemicals in the creation process.
Oct 15, 2020, 17:08 PM
Rare War of 1812 notes headline Heritage’s Nov. 4 Dallas saleTreasury notes issued to raise funds during the War of 1812 are very rare, and a November sale from Heritage Auctions offers several examples.
Oct 12, 2020, 08:00 AM
Reserve Bank of Australia poised to issue a new polymer $100 noteA $100 note delayed due to COVID-19 concerns will be released Oct. 29 by the Reserve Bank of Australia, but pandemic precautions make collecting one directly from the bank a bit challenging.
Oct 10, 2020, 08:00 AM
Uruguay, Nicaragua produce new polymer bank notesUruguay and Nicaragua both issued new polymer notes in October; Nicaragua's features a highway overpass for the bank anniversary, while Uruguay's, for circulation, show national heroes.
Oct 5, 2020, 09:00 AM
Small-size note sets record at $384,000 in Heritage auctionA $10,000 Series 1934 Federal Reserve note offered for sale at a Heritage currency auction eclipsed all other small-size notes by bringing $384,000, due to rarity and its Kansas City bank origin.
Oct 4, 2020, 09:00 AM
England is missing £50 billion in bank notes, according to auditSomehow, Bank of England notes in the amount of about £50 billion aren't accounted for, and speculation is running the gamut from mysterious circumstances to accounting errors.
Oct 3, 2020, 09:00 AM
Nearly identical East African notes yield different results at auctionAn African note offered last year as one-of-a-kind is now known by three examples — a second example auctioned Sept. 18 still sold above initial estimates, but for much less than the first.
Sep 28, 2020, 08:00 AM
New Mexico national bank note sold in recent auction has great back storyA Territory of New Mexico First Charter Period, Series 1875 $20 note that Lyn Knight Auctions sold Sept. 19 for $18,000 is one of only 12 notes known for the remarkable Second National Bank of Santa Fe.
Sep 27, 2020, 08:00 AM
Ethiopia introduces replacement paper currency series, new denominationThe National Bank of Ethiopia is combating currency related problems with a new issue of notes that include upgraded security and a higher denomination of 200 birrs.
Sep 26, 2020, 08:01 AM
Bahamas issues new $5 bank note as part of currency evolutionCurrency improvement from the Central Bank of the Bahamas continues with release of an upgraded $5 note featuring Junkanoo festivities, a hibiscus and a historic national leader.
Sep 21, 2020, 08:00 AM
Dauer Collection of encased postage set for fall auctionA highly esteemed collection of encased postage put together by Drs. Joanne and Edward Dauer will be offered in a fall sale, including 90-cent issues, the highest denomination created.
Sep 20, 2020, 08:00 AM
Microcurrencies from Pacific Ocean in denominations of ‘debris’Notes in denominations of 'debris' have been issued by "the Trash Isles" to draw attention to ecological plight of rubbish deposited in the world's waterways with the bills depicting distressed wildlife.
Sep 19, 2020, 08:00 AM
Central Bank of Egypt begins transition to new polymer notesDozens of countries have made the switch from cotton paper to polymer in printing currency notes and now Egypt is the latest to begin the transition.
Sep 14, 2020, 08:00 AM
Brazil releases new largest value 200-real bank noteBrazilian currency now includes the 200-real note, the highest denomination available. It carries the maned wolf as well as many security features found in the country's notes.
Sep 13, 2020, 08:00 AM
Federal Reserve increases FY 2020 order for paper moneyCash sometimes gets a bad rap, but it is not going anywhere soon...in fact, the Federal Reserve Board believes there is a need to increase production to put more of it into circulation.
Sep 12, 2020, 08:00 AM
Lower demand means fewer 2,000-rupee notes in IndiaThe lack of demand has led Indian officials to stop producing the 2,000-rupee note, which was created in large numbers when officials could not get smaller notes fast enough.
Sep 7, 2020, 08:30 AM
Heritage Auctions offers up rare 19th century baseball noteA rare baseball note from the 1887 Chicago White Stockings will be available for sale at an upcoming Heritage auction in Dallas, one of the few times an item like this has been offered.
Sep 6, 2020, 10:00 AM
Iran to introduce currency re-denomination in tomansRedenomination complicates Iran's complex currency system, as Parliament slashes four zeroes off the rial, changes its name to the toman, and sets 1 toman equal 10,000 rials.
Sep 5, 2020, 10:00 AM
House note previews new security feature using movie starCCL Secure's Charlie Chaplin house note introduces the Cinema security feature for its Guardian polymer substrate that brings a banknote to life “with striking 3D depth and movement effects.”
