Week's Most Read: American Eagle sales

During the first three days of sales of Proof 2024-W American Eagle gold coins, the U.S. Mint sold 4,439 of the 18,000 tenth-ounce coins offered in the single coin option.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Sam Gelberd becomes latest member of CCAC: The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee will welcome independent numismatic educator Sam Gelberd as the newest appointee to the panel.

4. Charville becomes coin shop owner in Ohio: Former PCGS President Brett Charville has become the owner of the Toledo Coin Exchange, a shop the Ohio native visited as a young numismatist.

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3. Market Analysis: Rare MS-68 red Lincoln, Wheat cents: A pair of Lincoln cents that are holding their good looks as they age are tied for finest known at MS-68 red and drew attention in a Stack's Bowers sale.

2. Perth Mint creates space-themed 5-ounce silver $5 coin: The 2024 Tuvalu Starry Sky and Planets series by the Perth Mint will use multiple technologies on the five-ounce silver $5 coins to simulate outer space.

1. Smallest coins show biggest sales in latest report: The latest report of Proof American Eagle gold coin sales reveals the tenth-ounce $5 coin as the top seller among the options available.

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