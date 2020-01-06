-
Aug 8, 2020, 12:00 PM
Bob R. Simpson’s patterns included in September Heritage saleA "Quintuple Stella" pattern in copper is among coins selected from the pattern collection of Texas energy executive Bob Simpson for a Heritage auction Sept. 17.
Aug 8, 2020, 09:00 AM
Market Analysis: 1934 Peace dollar sells for $105,750The finest graded 1934 Peace dollar with a CAC green sticker brought $105,750 during the Legend Rare Coins Regency Auction 39 in Las Vegas.
Aug 7, 2020, 09:00 AM
Week's Most Read: Mint considering adding productionInterest ran high in how the U.S. Mint contemplates keeping up with demand for silver bullion coins, while readers also enjoyed the good news of a rare coin find and its sale with a happy ending.
Aug 7, 2020, 08:45 AM
USS Indianapolis bronze medals now availableBronze duplicates of the congressional gold medal honoring the World War II crew of USS "Indianapolis," lost to Japanese torpedoes July 30, 1945, are now for sale from the U.S. Mint.
Aug 7, 2020, 08:32 AM
U.S. Mint releases public service announcement on coin shortageThe U.S. Mint sends out the message via its YouTube account that the ongoing disruption in the flow of coins in commerce is a circulation problem, not a Mint issue, and people can help.
Aug 7, 2020, 08:30 AM
Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle sells out, againThe fewer than 100 surplus Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagles silver dollars offered from canceled orders by the U.S. Mint sold out almost immediately Aug. 5.
Aug 6, 2020, 11:00 AM
Market Analysis: Silver dollars go big in Legend’s Regency Auction 39Top examples of silver dollars, like this 1863 coin, one of the finest of all Proof Seated Liberty dollars, soared at Legend's Regency Auction 39, the first auction at a coin show since the pandemic began.
Aug 5, 2020, 09:00 AM
PAN offers dollar coins to fund education outreachThe Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists had arranged to encapsulate 300 dollar coins for use at the ANA World's Fair of Money, but the event cancellation has led to an alternative idea.
Aug 4, 2020, 12:08 PM
Treasure of note: C. John FerreriJeff and Chris interview C. John Ferreri, an expert on obsolete paper money. They also discuss the recent gold price surge, and share some anecdotes from their collecting pasts.
Aug 4, 2020, 11:00 AM
Market Analysis: 1902-O Morgan dollar still rare in top gradesThough the 1902-O Morgan dollar's rarity changed when the Mint released more from the vaults, one of top the five examples, in PCGS MS-67+, can expect great competition at auction.
Aug 3, 2020, 07:00 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 3, 2020: What we neededA couple walked into an Ohio coin shop with three double eagles. One of them turned out to be a great rarity from the Carson City Mint worth $100,000 or more.
Aug 2, 2020, 08:30 AM
Market Analysis: Denver Mint’s sole Morgan dollarThe Denver Mint's only role in minting Morgan dollars was in the final year of the series, the 1921-D coin, and a collector will find very few better than this CAC-approved MS-66+ example.
Aug 1, 2020, 13:00 PM
Proof 1855 gold dollar, one of 10 minted, brings $329,000 in Las VegasThe Proof 65+ Deep Cameo 1855 Indian Head, Small Head dollar in Legend's Regency 39 sale wowed bidders, along with an MS-68+ 1864 gold dollar and a Proof 67 Deep Cameo 1865 Seated Liberty half dollar.
Jul 31, 2020, 14:00 PM
Silver coins, gold dust from shipwreck treasure to be auctionedSilver coins and gold dust recovered from the sunken S.S. Central America will be offered at auction for the first time in a September auction by Ira & Larry Goldberg.
Jul 31, 2020, 11:00 AM
Market Analysis: Plus-graded Morgan dollars popular with collectorsThe plus sign added to a grade, in use over 10 years, along with CAC certification, verfies premium quality for a coin and can do wonders for its value.
Jul 31, 2020, 10:30 AM
Mint unveils designs of Bush coins, medalThe 2020-W Barbara Bush First Spouse $10 coins are being struck, to go on sale in August, while the accompanying medal and the George H.W. Bush presidential dollar will be available later.
Jul 31, 2020, 10:20 AM
Rare 1870-CC Coronet double eagle brought to coin shopAn Ohio couple decided to bring some inherited coins to investigate them for any possible value. A rare 1870-CC Coronet gold double eagle worth six figures was among the coins.
Jul 31, 2020, 09:00 AM
Week's Most Read: Variety of attractionsNew topics and ongoing news stories captured the attention of the numismatic world as big auctions loom and a change shortage has affects beyond the coin collecting realm.
Jul 28, 2020, 12:12 PM
A Lone Star is Born: Silver prices and a conversation with James P. BevillJeff and Chris talk about a recent jump in silver values and interview James P. Bevill, author of the lauded book The Paper Republic, which deals with the paper money of the Republic of Texas.
Jul 28, 2020, 11:00 AM
Auction offers 1794 Liberty Cap cents of Mark Cadden collectionA set comprised of 60 pieces, all 1794 Liberty Cap cents, part of the collection of Mark Cadden, will come up for sale at the September Ira & Larry Goldberg auction.
