NUMISMATIC AND COIN COLLECTING NEWS
The Commission of Fine Arts recommended designs for the reverse of silver and gold American Eagle bullion coins for 2021 forward, after considering 39 possibilities. Full Story
The CFA reviewed designs for the 2021 Christa McAuliffe commemorative silver dollar and recommends those favored by the McAuliffe family and Mint officials. Full Story
Coin World readers were interested in a variety of news this week, with world currency topping the list, and a coin missing its Mint mark and closed Mint phone lines also getting reader attention. Full Story
ANA has made the decision to suspend the 2020 World's Fair of Money that was scheduled for Pittsburgh, while the PNG has canceled their activities as well. Full Story
LATEST HEADLINES
-
World Coins Jun 20, 2020, 2 PM
Silver medal marks Nuremberg festival celebrating end of Thirty Years’ War
-
US Coins Jun 20, 2020, 9 AM
Legend to offer top early dollars at fall Las Vegas auction
-
Paper Money Jun 20, 2020, 8 AM
Bids top estimates for world note lots in Lyn Knight sale
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 2 PM
GreatCollections to offer ‘blue chip’ coins in online auction of Catskill Collection
Spot Prices
|Gold
|Bid
|Ask
|Change
|No data
|No data
|No data
|Silver
|Bid
|Ask
|Change
|No data
|No data
|No data
|Platinum
|Bid
|Ask
|Change
|No data
|No data
|No data
|Palladium
|Bid
|Ask
|Change
|No data
|No data
|No data
NEWS AND INSIGHTS
-
Paper Money Jun 22, 2020, 8 AM
Harriet Tubman $20 note still 10 years from becoming realityAccording to the Treasury secretary, his predecessor's plan for new note designs won't reach fruition until 2026 for the $10 note and 2030 for the possible Tubman $20 note.
-
US Coins Jun 22, 2020, 7 AM
Monday Morning Brief for June 22, 2020: Virtual conventionsAs hobby organizations cancel shows in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are using technology to make some planned convention activities open to everyone.
-
Paper Money Jun 21, 2020, 8 AM
Bank of Mexico to honor revolutionaries, jaguar on 1,000-peso note later this yearThe Bank of Mexico will release a new 1,000-peso notewith a Mexican Revolution theme later in 2020. It depicts three activists on the face and jungle images including a jaguar on the back.
-
World Coins Jun 20, 2020, 2 PM
Silver medal marks Nuremberg festival celebrating end of Thirty Years’ WarA medal that was struck to commemorate the Treaty of Westphalia and the end of the Thirty Years War almost 400 years ago will be offered at an upcoming auction in Switzerland.
-
US Coins Jun 20, 2020, 9 AM
Legend to offer top early dollars at fall Las Vegas auctionRepeat sales, such as when the Bruce Morelan Collection of "the finest set of early Mint State dollars ever assembled" is auctioned in October by Legend Rare Coin Auctions, can be a market barometer.
-
Paper Money Jun 20, 2020, 8 AM
Bids top estimates for world note lots in Lyn Knight saleIn Lyn Knight's June 11 world paper money auction, 14 of the 20 highest price lots exceeded their high estimates, with no bidders in the auction room.
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 2 PM
GreatCollections to offer ‘blue chip’ coins in online auction of Catskill CollectionThe Catskill Collection will feature highly desired pieces including a 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar when it is offered by GreatCollections later this summer.
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 11 AM
New reverse designs for American Eagles undergo Commission of Fine Arts reviewThe Commission of Fine Arts recommended designs for the reverse of silver and gold American Eagle bullion coins for 2021 forward, after considering 39 possibilities.
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 10 AM
Designs reviewed for 2021 dollar featuring Christa McAuliffeThe CFA reviewed designs for the 2021 Christa McAuliffe commemorative silver dollar and recommends those favored by the McAuliffe family and Mint officials.
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 9 AM
Week's Most Read: Currency change leads to confusionCoin World readers were interested in a variety of news this week, with world currency topping the list, and a coin missing its Mint mark and closed Mint phone lines also getting reader attention.
AUCTION LIBRARY
COIN WORLD PODCAST
Start Your Collection
How should new coin collectors get started in the hobby?
What are the best ways to store coins and currency?
What is a mule error coin and what are the most famous examples?
Coin History
What is the Saddle Ridge Hoard and why was it such big news?
San Francisco Mint enters coin production during Gold Rush era
What are Buffalo nickels and when were they made?
Precious Metals
What makes a bullion coin different from other coins?
United States Bullion Depository at Fort Knox stores bulk of nation's gold reserves
American Eagle gold coin: Bullion Bio