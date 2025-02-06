Week's Most Read: Mint profits from higher denominations

The U.S. Mint’s cost to produce and distribute each copper-plated Lincoln cent during Fiscal Year 2024 exceeded 3.5 cents.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: Proof 1884 Trade dollar: One of only 10 known examples of the Proof 1884 Trade dollar was sold in Heritage's auction of the Bruce Sherman Collection, and its final price was $1.14 million.

4. GreatCollections acquires Duckor 1927-D gold $20 coin: The $3.84 million paid by GreatCollections secured the Duckor example of the 1927-D gold $20 double eagle, a high grade example of a rarity seldom seen on the open market.

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3. Treasury report details U.S. gold reserve supply in government vaults: U.S. gold reserves are stored mainly at West Point and Fort Knox, and the latest report details current amounts held.

2. Trump inaugural medal based on 1957 design: Medalcraft is charged with executing medals honoring the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, with bronze examples to be sold by the inaugural committee.

1. U.S. Mint reveals production costs for 2024: The latest production report from the U.S. Mint shows the cost of making cent and 5-cent coins continues to rise, but other denominations are driving a profit to offset that expense.

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