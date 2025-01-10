Week's Most Read: Last year of quarter program

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Striking begins for USMC 2025 commemorative program: Production was underway for the 2025 Proof and Uncirculated United States Marine Corps 250th Anniversary gold $5, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollars.

4. Rare Canadian note to be sold in 2025 by Stack's Bowers: A previously unknown Dominion of Canada Series 1870 $2 note issued in Victoria, British Columbia, will be auctioned on Jan. 28 by Stack's Bowers.

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3. Proof 2025-W American Eagle silver dollar on sale soon: Sales by the United States Mint of the Proof 2025-W American Eagle silver dollar, priced at $95 each, begin at noon Eastern Time Jan. 9.

2. Royal Mint unveils 2025 coin themes and designs: A train is among the Royal Mint's themes and designs forming the core of its circulating commemorative coin program in 2025.

1. American Women quarter dollars reach final year in 2025: Calendar year 2025 is the fourth and final year for the United States Mint to produce coins in the American Women Quarters Program.

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