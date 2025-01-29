Market Analysis: Proof 1884 Trade dollar

This Proof 1884 Trade dollar has a long history of placement in prestigious collections and went to a new home for $1.14 million.

Only 10 examples are known of the Proof 1884 Trade dollar, and one of those was offered during the first installment of the Bruce S. Sherman Collection’s sale by Heritage in January. Sherman, the chairman and principal owner of the Miami Marlins, assembled a collection that is considered among the elite assemblages in all of numismatics. This sale produced numerous trophy-level coins, including a number that yielded seven-figure results.

This particular coin eclipsed the million-dollar mark to no one’s surprise. Considered the third finest of the 10 examples known, it was graded Proof 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service and carried the prestigious Certified Acceptance Corp. green bean. In the Heritage FUN U.S. Coins Signature Auction, it matched a previous sale price of $1.14 million. It last sold in 2019. The provenance lists its place in many prestigious collections over the years, including the Legend Collection of Jack Lee, believed to be one of the finest collections of silver dollars assembled.

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