Week's Most Read: Unique grain token

A uniface bronze half-seer grain Relief token from 1876, during a famine in India, is part of Stephen Album Rare Coins’ auction No. 51 in January.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. 2025 American Women quarters Proof set coming in February: Buyers interested in the final Proof set of copper-nickel clad American Women quarter dollars can prepare for the upcoming sale of the product in late February.

4. Matthews to sell his Draped and Capped Bust dime collections: Collector Jim Matthews has decided it's time to part with the Draped Bust and Capped Bust dimes he has collected for more than 40 years.

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3. Fox to appear on next series of Canadian $5 notes: A decision has been made about a replacement image on the $5 note in Canada as activist Terry Fox will get the honor from a pool of 600 candidates.

2. Collectibles featuring late president Jimmy Carter: Numerous numismatic items can be found that feature the likeness of James Earl "Jimmy" Carter, who passed away at the age of 100 on Dec. 29.

1. Rare bronze grain token from India in Album sale: An 1876 token tells the story of a famine period in India, and a rare example of the uniface bronze token is part of a Stephen Album Rare Coins sale.

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