Trump inaugural medal based on 1957 design
- Published: Jan 30, 2025, 9 AM
Medalcraft Mint in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is commissioned by the Donald J. Trump Presidential Inaugural Committee to execute production and distribution of the official Trump inaugural medal recognizing the installation of the 47th president of the United States.
Jim Dicke — one of three Ohio Republicans representing the state on the Republican National Committee — says that, for the official presidential inaugural medal for Trump’s second term, the designs rendered by Medalcraft’s engraving staff will mimic design concepts followed in the design of the official 1957 medal for President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s second term, which depicts Eisenhower and his vice president, Richard M. Nixon, in jugate profile.
For the Trump medal, readied initially for production on 70-millimeter diameter bronze planchet with an antiqued finish, the obverse illustrates jugate portraits of Trump with his vice president J.D. Vance facing left. Inscribed around is INAUGURATION ∙ 47th PRESIDENT ∙ JANUARY ∙ 20 ∙ 2025 ∙.
The reverse is inscribed DONALD J./TRUMP above J.D./VANCE.
Dicke said the bronze medals will be offered through the inaugural committee website, and silver versions are a possibility later.
At least two medals will be struck in 14-karat gold, one each for Trump and Vance.
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