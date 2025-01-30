Week's Most Read: Production costs for U.S. coins

The U.S. Mint’s cost to produce and distribute each copper-plated Lincoln cent during Fiscal Year 2024 exceeded 3.5 cents.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Fox to appear on next series of Canadian $5 notes: A decision has been made about a replacement image on the $5 note in Canada as activist Terry Fox will get the honor from a pool of 600 candidates.

4. 'U.S. Mint Coin Classroom' webiste redesigned with fresh appearance: Educators responsible for the learning of students in grades kindergarten through sixth can draw from resources offered in the U.S. Mint's Coin Classroom website.

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3. Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 27, 2025: No MLK commemorative yet?: Civil right leaders Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been honored in a number of ways but has not had a commemorative coin program among the accolades.

2. Treasury report details U.S. gold reserve supply in government vaults: U.S. gold reserves are stored at West Point and Fort Knox and the latest report details the amounts that remain.

1. U.S. Mint reveals production costs for 2024: The latest production report from the U.S. Mint shows the cost of making cent and five-cent coins continues to rise, but other denominations are driving a profit to offset that expense.

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