Week's Most Read: Interest in shipwreck cargo

The RMS “Republic” set sail for the first time in 1903 as the “Columbus,” six years before its sinking off the Massachusetts coast as the “Republic.”

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Commemorative note celebrates Year of the Dragon: The People's Bank of China has begun production of a 20-yuan note that features the Lunar Year of the Dragon that begins in February 2024.

4. Commemoratives proposed in 2027 for baseball star: A bill has been presented that calls for a commemorative coin program for humanitarian baseball star Roberto Clemente who died in 1972.

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3. Perth Mint releases first coin with King Charles III: The Perth Mint's signature Kangaroo bullion coin series will include a Proof 2024 one-ounce .9999 fine silver coin with the likeness of King Charles III.

2. Two Nobel Prize medals brought to auction in December: A pair of Nobel Prizes that had been awarded in the field of chemistry were offered by Heritage and Sotheby's during sales in December.

1. Recovery efforts planned for cargo lost in RMS 'Republic' wreckage: The next step in retrieving the contents of the lost ship RMS 'Republic' consists of an attempt at raising funds for the recovery.

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