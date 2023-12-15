Week's Most Read: Memories of a long career

When the author was a young coin collector and a writer-editor on the staff of his high school newspaper, he never imagined that one day, he would become a professional journalist covering events that including striking ceremonies at places like the Philadelphia Mint.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. CCAC member quits to take position on U.S. Mint staff: Darla Jackson will be vacating a position as representative on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to take a job in sculpting at the U.S. Mint.

4. Mint strikes Proof Tubman dollars in Philadelphia ceremony: The U.S. Mint in Philadelphia was the location for a striking ceremony introducing the Proof 2024-P Harriet Tubman Bicentennial silver dollar.

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3. Cowpens medal realizes $264,000 in Stack's Bowers sale: An original 1781 Daniel Morgan at Cowpens bronze medal was offered in a Stack's Bowers sale with the final price reaching $264,000.

2. Royal Mint issues 'American eagle' by John Mercanti: American designer John Mercanti created a coin for the Royal Mint featuring a bald eagle and lion in symbol of American and British cooperation.

1. Monday Morning Brief for Dec. 11, 2023: A few farewell words: "Coin World" Managing Editor William T. Gibbs offers his views in his last editorial before retiring, after nearly 50 years with the magazine.

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