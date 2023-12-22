Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Latest Blay Collection sales set additional records: Indian Head cents, Flying Eagle cents and Barber dimes were offered in the continuing sale of high quality small denomination coins of Stewart Blay.

4. Tubman gold coins struck in ceremony at West Point Mint: A ceremony took place at the U.S. Mint facility in West Point, New York, for striking the Proof 2024-W Harriet Tubman gold $5 coin.

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3. Week's Most Read: Memories of a long career: The retirement of managing editor William T. Gibbs after a 47-year career with "Coin World" caught the interest of the week's readers.

2. U.S. Mint releases figures from promotional vault sales: Remaining items in storage at the U.S. Mint distribution facility were offered as part of a holiday sales promotion for customers to buy.

1. Sales of Proof 2024-W silver American Eagle start in January: The public sale date for the Proof 2024-W silver American Eagle is Jan. 16, but the option to order them by subscription is already available.

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