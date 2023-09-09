Commemorative note celebrates Year of the Dragon

The Bank of China offers a 20-yuan legal tender commemorative bank note to celebrate the Lunar Year of the Dragon, which begins Feb. 10, 2024.

The People’s Bank of China, China’s central bank, offers a 20-yuan legal tender commemorative bank note to celebrate 2024’s Lunar Year of the Dragon. Production of the note began on Dec. 15, with one-hundred-million notes printed. Purchasers are limited to 20 notes each. The bank will also issue gold and silver coins. The Year of the Dragon begins Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

The 70- by 145-milimeter polymer note is gold with a reddish tinge. The Bank of China explains that red represents jubilation and auspiciousness. Both sides are printed in a vertical orientation. A large gold, green, and red rampant dragon dominates the front side of the note. The numerical denomination is in color-shifting green ink. The back features a trio of children doing a dragon lantern dance. They are holding traditional lanterns, one of which is dragon shaped.

The Chinese zodiac cycle accommodates 12 animals, each of which is said to reflect specific human attributes. The animals are the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig.

The consensus of Chinese astrology websites describes those born under the sign of the Dragon as vigorous, ambitious, fearless, unrestrained, honest, and with strong self-awareness. They are born to be leaders. On the other hand, they can be emotional and irritable, arrogant, overconfident, and stubborn.

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