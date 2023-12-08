Week's Most Read: Ceremonial first striking

This is one of the first Proof 2024-P Harriet Tubman Bicentennial silver dollars struck during a ceremonial striking event at the Philadelphia Mint Nov. 28.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Royal Mint issues 'American eagle' by John Mercanti: American designer John Mercanti created a coin for the Royal Mint featuring a bald eagle and lion in symbol of American and British cooperation.

4. 2023 coin auction calendar winds down with Heritage sale: Heritage will hold its final 2023 U.S. Coins Signature Auction in mid-December and lots include a rare pattern coin struck in gold.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

3. Deep Mirror Prooflike Morgan dollars in Legend sale: Deep Mirror Prooflike Morgan dollars from the Great Pacific Collection were some of the top lots in the Legend Regency 62 sale.

2. CFA seeks tweaks for 2024 tribute coin and medal: The Commission of Fine Arts took a look at designs taken from the 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar for modern use in a coin and medal program.

1. Mint strikes Proof Tubman dollars in Philadelphia ceremony: The U.S. Mint in Philadelphia was the location for a striking ceremony introducing the Proof 2024-P Harriet Tubman Bicentennial silver dollar.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.