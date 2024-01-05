Perth Mint releases first coin with King Charles III

The Perth Mint on Jan. 15 will open sales for its first coin to feature an effigy of King Charles III.

The Proof 1-ounce .9999 fine silver coin is a special addition to the Mint’s signature Australian Kangaroo series.

Previously known as the Prince of Wales, Charles became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022. As well as becoming king of the United Kingdom, he was proclaimed king of 14 Commonwealth realms, including Australia.

The coronation took place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, where King Charles III was accompanied by his wife Camilla, who was crowned Queen.

Commonwealth effigy

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The official Commonwealth effigy of King Charles III was created by Welsh illustrator and coin designer Dan Thorne.

Approved by the king as a true reflection of his character, according to the Perth Mint, the likeness rests upon the artist’s careful examination of past coins and medals, coupled with extensive study of the new monarch and his accomplishments.

“Dan Thorne has made an important contribution to our coinage with his superb image of King Charles III,” said Perth Mint general manager of minted products Neil Vance. “Charles is the sixth monarch to appear on the hundreds of millions of coins we have struck over the past 125 years. His superbly observed portrait proclaims the dawn of a new era for Australian numismatics.”

The coin’s reverse features a bounding kangaroo surrounded by stylized rays of sunlight. The coin has a P125 Mint mark, used exclusively on 2024 coins for the Perth Mint’s 125th anniversary.

Accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity, the coin comes in a display case with a clear lid and an illustrated shipper. The coin has a mintage of 7,500 pieces and retails for $130 Australian.

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