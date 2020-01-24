Week’s Most Read: Does 1909 shipwreck hold golden cargo?

The RMS “Republic” sank Jan. 24, 1909, off the Nantucket Island coast, carrying to the floor of the Atlantic Ocean a cargo that may have included gold.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis — Top 1951-D cent brings $6,600: The sole finest-graded 1951-D Lincoln cent at PCGS is one graded MS-68 red. It brought $6,600 on Jan. 8 in Heritage’s FUN convention auction.

4. Alaska seeks circulation of 2020 Native American dollar: Alaska’s State Legislature has passed a resolution seeking to have the U.S. Mint strike 5 million 2020 Native American dollars for release into circulation in Alaska.

3. Customs officials seize fake $1 notes originating in China: U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Jan. 24 seized $900,000 in counterfeit $1 Federal Reserve notes, discovered in a shipment originating from China.

2. Inside Coin World — Spotlight on 1886 Indian Head cents: Columns exclusive to the Jan. 17 issue of “Coin World” focus on such topics as the 1886 Indian Head cent and Scrooge McDuck’s experiences as a coin investor.

1. Treasure ship with reported cargo of gold set for salvage: For the second week in a row, news coverage about the planned salvage of a shipwreck with a possible cargo of gold drew the greatest reader attention.

