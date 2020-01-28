Market Analysis: Top 1951-D cent brings $6,600
- Published: Jan 28, 2020, 9 AM
A 1951-D Lincoln cent is rare only in very top grades, with a big mintage of 625,355,000, and Mint State rolls remain available. Though Professional Coin Grading Service has graded 160 in Mint State 67 red, and 21 in MS-67+ red, the single PCGS MS-68 example is the sole finest known.
Heritage’s cataloger gushed about the one offered in its January auction, “Boldly rendered devices seamlessly blend into the luminous, virtually flawless mint luster that leaps from the surfaces on each side. Both sides are also uniquely colorful, transitioning from rich fire-orange to rose-red to peach to gold, from right to left across the faces. Eye appeal and technical quality are equally unmatched by any other 1951-D Lincoln cent.”
Bidders agreed that it was special; it brought $6,600. To put that price in perspective, Heritage sold a PCGS MS-67+ red example this summer in an online auction for $396. Demand for top-graded coins for registry sets shows little signs of slowing down as the market for top-graded modern-era coins continues to expand.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNews-letter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio