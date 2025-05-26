Dubious double denomination examined by coppers experts

Specialists in early U.S. copper coins believe the half cent overstriking on a genuine 1851 Coronet cent is counterfeit.

Experts on early United States copper coins conclude that a half cent struck over a struck genuine 1851 Coronet cent is likely counterfeited.

Copper collector Henry T. Hettger acquired the piece from a recent eBay auction online and had the piece examined by noted copper specialists J.R. “Bob” Grellman, from M & G (McCawley and Grellman) Auctions, and Jack Young, who serves as moderator of the Facebook group Dark Side: Counterfeits and Fakes.

“Consensus is counterfeit,” Grellman said in a May 5 email to Coin World. He wrote, “Cent genuine but half cent stamp counterfeit,” indicating an underlying genuine cent coin was used as host for a counterfeit overstriking of a half cent.

Grellman stated Hettger’s acquisition would be offered in McCawley and Grellman’s auction slated for the 2026 Early American Coppers convention sale in Charlotte, North Carolina, to be accompanied by the proviso “Highly suspect with no guarantee of authenticity.”

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The EAC convention in Charlotte will be held April 29 to May 3 at the Sheraton Charlotte Airport Hotel.

According to Hettger, the double denomination copper appears “with reverse of half cent coined on the obverse of an 1851 large cent, combined with a brockage of a half cent reverse on the reverse of the large cent.”

Hettger further explained the double-denomination piece “came up a few weeks ago on eBay with another 1851 cent considered a faux error as was the half cent/large cent. Sent to Grellman upon receipt for authentication with the result he originally considered the double denomination a possible error, but the other coin was post mint made damage. Price for two coins in the auction was $122, according to Hettger. Grellman changed his assessment after consulting with Young.

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