Week’s Most Read: Preview of column about doubled die

This is a 1955 Lincoln cent doubled die variety, but not the famous one known to most collectors. Several things make this coin distinctive; learn why in the latest issue of “Coin World.”

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 6 — 2019 in review:In a preview of the beginning of our traditional analysis for the Top 10 Stories of 2019, we ask readers for their own selections for the top stories.

4. No finer 1915-S Indian Head 5-cent coins at PCGS: A 1915-S Indian Head 5-cent coin graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service sold for $55,812.50 in an auction conducted Dec. 12.

3. Release dates for 2020 America the Beautiful quarters: Release dates for the circulating versions of the 2020 America the Beautiful quarter dollars have been announced the U.S. Mint.

2. Top 10 Stories of 2019 — U.S. Mint offers special coins: Our traditional analysis of the past year’s most interesting and significant stories began with a review of “special” coins offered by the U.S. Mint.

1. Inside Coin World — The ‘other’ 1955 doubled die cent: A preview of a column about a Proof 1955 Lincoln cent struck from obverse and reverse doubled dies attracted strong attention from readers.

