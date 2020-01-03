Week’s Most Read: 2020-W 5-cent coins planned

Three 2019-W Lincoln cents were issued as premiums with three of the year's annual sets. In 2020, three 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coins will be issued in the same manner.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Mint increases price for Proof silver quarters set in 2020: The cost increase for the five-coin 2020-S America the Beautiful Silver Quarters Proof set, to be offered Feb. 20, continues to draw readers.

4. Week’s Most Read — Preview of column about doubled die: Last week’s edition of this column was led by the weekly “Inside Coin World” online column, which previewed content of the print issue.

3. U.S. Mint has circulating coin plans on schedule for 2020: An older story about Mint plans for 2020 coinage continues to draw attention, even as the new year begins and the first coins are issued.

2. Top 10 Stories of 2019 included major change to silver coins: The U.S. Mint left tradition behind in 2019 when it replaced .900 fine silver with .999 fine silver in commemorative and annual set coins.

1. Mint to issue 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coins in annual sets: Three 2020 annual sets sold by the U.S. Mint will be accompanied by a 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin with one of three different finishes.

