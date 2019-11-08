Week’s Most Read: 2020-W quarters to bear privy marks

The privy mark being struck on 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars celebrates the 75th anniversary of American involvement at the end of World War II.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Mint to issue 2020-W 5-cent coins with annual sets: Our initial coverage of U.S. Mint plans to issue 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coins continues to draw strong interest as collectors prepare for annual set sales.

4. Canada striking privy-marked silver Maple Leaf: News coverage about U.S. Mint plans to issue privy-marked quarter dollars in 2020 helped drive renewed reader interest in older articles, including this one from 2017.

3. Week’s Most Read — 2020-W 5-cent coins planned: Our earlier coverage about the 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coins to be offered as premiums with annual sets topped last week’s most-read list.

2. Mint releases images of 2020-W quarter with privy mark: We provided collectors with their first look at a 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollar bearing a privy mark celebrating the end of World War II.

1. Production starts for 2020-W quarters with privy mark: The West Point Mint has already begun production of the five 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars for distribution into general circulation, but with a twist.