Ranger gold medal ceremony set for June 26

Army Rangers with the 2nd Ranger Battalion scale 100-foot high cliffs at Pointe du Hoc during the June 6, 1944, D-Day invasion at Normandy, France, to neutralize purported German artillery believed stationed there.

A concurrent resolution introduced May 5 in the Senate by Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, seeks to reserve Emancipation Hall in the Capitol Visitor Center to present the congressional gold medal authorized in 2022 to recognize United States Army Rangers WWII Veterans. The measure received approval from the House of Representatives. The ceremony is scheduled for June 26.

Authorized June 7, 2022, by President Joe Biden, signed as Public Law 117-132. The original legislation was introduced as S. 1872 on May 27, 2021, by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

A obverse design recommended by the Commission of Fine Arts features a group of Rangers bravely charging a beach and leading the way as they disembark an amphibious landing craft. The recommended reverse illustrates a Presidential Unit Citation with two oak leaf clusters, the Rangers scroll, the 29th Rangers’ scroll, and the Combat Infantryman Badge. Along the outer border are seven Ranger combat landings separated by elongated diamonds. The design also depicts a Fairbairn-Sykes commando knife.

On June 6, 1944, during the D-Day invasion, elements of the U.S. Army 2nd Ranger Battalion under Lt. Col. James E. Rudder, captured the strategic heights of Pointe du Hoc in Normandy, France. The mission involved scaling 100-foot cliffs and neutralizing German artillery positions that could have hampered the Allied invasion.

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Once the gold medal is presented by the congressional leadership, the U.S. Mint will offer on its website bronze duplicates. Matte Finish 1.5-inch diameter bronze medals will be offered at $20, and 3-inch diameter medals at $160.

The 1.5-inch bronze composition is a homogeneous alloy of 95% copper, 5% zinc and is lighter in color than the 3-inch version, which is composed of 90% copper and 10% zinc.

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