Jefferson's Virginia home offers a new visitor experience

In preparation for the celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation — the private, nonprofit organization that owns and operates Monticello in Charlottesville, Virginia — announced the May 23 launch of Founding Friends, Founding Foes, a new, guided tour experience that invites guests to learn about the complicated relationship between Thomas Jefferson and John Adams.

Through the story of two of the nation’s founders, the tour examines the challenges and triumphs of the American Revolution and the early United States, revealing a constitutional democracy born through disagreement, civil discourse, and shared dedication to the American project.

“At Monticello, we know how important founding ideals and experiences remain to the health of our self-governing people,” said Dr. Jane Kamensky, president of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation. “This tour delves into our political history, highlighting the importance of conversation and collaboration for common good — as relevant today as it was in the founding era. We look forward to sharing this powerful, engaging tour with guests from around the country and the world.”

Tour focus

Founding Friends, Founding Foes will center on the collaboration and conflicts between Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, who dedicated their lives to creating a new country founded on principles of freedom and equality, but famously disagreed on how to achieve those goals.

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By underscoring the importance of shared purpose in overcoming differences, the tour seeks to use historical perspective to offer valuable lessons for society today, according to the Foundation.

“As we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States, Founding Friends, Founding Foes provides guests a renewed understanding of the founding generation,” said Stephen Light, vice president for education and guest experience. “Through this tour, we offer a window into the issues that divided the founding generation and how they learned to disagree while remaining committed to shared principles of self-government. Along the way, we hope to provide the opportunity for our guests to see themselves as integral parts of this ongoing narrative.”

Through new offerings like Founding Friends, Founding Foes, Monticello continues its decades-long commitment to rigorous research and finding engaging ways to connect contemporary audiences with the past.

“Inspiring dialogue around life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is important for all Americans,” said Dr. Kamensky, “especially as we approach the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.”

Experience options

Guests can experience Founding Friends, Founding Foes in two ways. Daily daytime offerings will begin on May 23, and on June 20, Monticello will launch a special package that includes an evening tour followed by a guided activity and dinner called Feast of Reason.

Named for dinners that Jefferson hosted, Feast of Reason encourages conversation about issues large and small over a meal. A special college student discount for the evening tour and Feast of Reason is available for students who present valid college ID. Tickets for both options are available at monticello.org/friends-foes.

Opportunities

Monticello will offer several other opportunities to participate in a Feast of Reason during Civic Season, a nationwide initiative started by Made By Us and designed to foster a deeper understanding of American democracy and civic responsibility. Learn more about those events and Monticello’s full slate of Civic Season programming by visiting monticello.org/civicseason.

Preservation

The Thomas Jefferson Foundation was incorporated in 1923 to preserve Monticello, the home of Thomas Jefferson, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Today, the foundation seeks to bring history forward into national and global dialogs by engaging audiences with Jefferson’s world and ideas and inviting them to experience the power of place at Monticello and on its website.

Monticello is recognized as a National Historic Landmark, a United Nations World Heritage Site and a Site of Conscience. As a private, nonprofit organization, the foundation’s regular operating budget does not receive ongoing government support to fund its twofold mission of preservation and education. For information, visit monticello.org.

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