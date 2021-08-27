Week's Most Read: Delays and limitations

Sept. 13 is the new release date for the American Eagle 2021 One-Ounce Silver Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set, Designer Edition.

5. Bush set offers Reverse Proof dollar, medals: Sale of the limited-edition Coins and Chronicles Set - George Herbert Walker Bush launches Sept. 17 priced at $120, with two pieces unique to the set.

4. Market Analysis: Mint scene on American Eagle: Engraver Ron Landis engraved the original U.S. Mint onto a 1992 American Eagle one-ounce silver bullion coin as a unique tribute.

3. Week's Most Read: Another quick sale: The U.S. Mint continues to offer low-mintage products having high appeal to collectors, with sales reaching product limits within mere minutes.

2. Proof 2021-S American Eagle dollar 'unavailable' after 10 minutes: Sales of the Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver coin approached the maximum mintage within minutes.

1. Mint delays sales of Reverse Proof two-coin design set: The limited-edition American Eagle 2021 One-Ounce Silver Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set Designer Edition is delayed to Sept. 13.

