US Coins
Connect with Coin World:
Proof 2021-S American Eagle dollar ‘unavailable’ after 10 minutes
- Published: Aug 22, 2021, 11 AM
First-day sales Aug. 12 for the Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar nearly exhaust the maximum number of coins available.
In less than 10 minutes Aug. 12, enough orders were placed with the U.S. Mint to nearly exhaust the limited mintage of the Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar.
The 200,000 coins available were limited to orders of three coins per household.
Todd Martin, the Mint’s deputy chief for corporate communications, told Coin World Aug. 13 the sales total was 198,152. The coins were offered at $73 each.
The product is listed on the Mint’s website now as “currently unavailable.”
The Mint still has to reconcile all of the orders placed before declaring a sellout.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Aug 21, 2021, 12 PM
Firm reveals possible replacement for ink on notes
-
Precious Metals Aug 20, 2021, 9 PM
U.S. Mint releases last and first 2021 American Eagle bullion coins
-
US Coins Aug 20, 2021, 3 PM
U.S. Space Force to get silver medal in Mint military series
-
US Coins Aug 20, 2021, 2 PM
Market Analysis: 1921 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 in Proof brings $2,010,000