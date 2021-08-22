Proof 2021-S American Eagle dollar ‘unavailable’ after 10 minutes
- Published: Aug 22, 2021, 11 AM
First-day sales Aug. 12 for the Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar nearly exhaust the maximum number of coins available.
In less than 10 minutes Aug. 12, enough orders were placed with the U.S. Mint to nearly exhaust the limited mintage of the Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar.
The 200,000 coins available were limited to orders of three coins per household.
Todd Martin, the Mint’s deputy chief for corporate communications, told Coin World Aug. 13 the sales total was 198,152. The coins were offered at $73 each.
The product is listed on the Mint’s website now as “currently unavailable.”
The Mint still has to reconcile all of the orders placed before declaring a sellout.
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