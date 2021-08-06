Week's Most Read: Auctions (public and government) ahead

2021 American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins personally struck by Mint Director David J. Ryder will be auctioned to the public later in 2021.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. American Eagle 10th-ounce set features both designs: The American Eagle One-Tenth Ounce Gold Two-Coin Set Designer Edition will be limited to only 5,000 sets when sold in August.

4. American Eagles gone in 20 minutes on first day: The available supply of Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollars lasted just 20 minutes as buyers snapped up the 300,000 pieces minted.

3. Rare silver dollars lead upcoming ANA auctions: Stack's Bowers Galleries and Heritage Auctions will be offering some cherished rarities in official ANA auctions following the ANA World's Fair of Money.

2. Mint releases new graphics of American Eagle design changes: Changes made creating the 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold and silver coins are explained in a U.S. Mint graphic.

1. U.S. Mint plans public auction of Ryder-struck coins: A public auction will be conducted at a date to be announced for 500 lots consisting of four-coin American Eagle sets personally struck by David J. Ryder.

