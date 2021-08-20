Bush set offers Reverse Proof dollar, medals

The Coin and Chronicles Set — George Herbert Walker Bush comprises a Reverse Proof Presidential dollar coin and two medals.

The limited-edition Coin and Chronicles Set — George Herbert Walker Bush, will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Sept. 17.

The product is limited to a release of 35,000 sets at $120 each, with a household-order limit of one set.

The set comprises a Reverse Proof 2020-S George Herbert Walker Bush Presidential dollar, a Matte Finish Bush Presidential 1.598-inch .999 fine 1-ounce silver medal, and a 1.3125-inch bronze Barbara Bush First Spouse medal with Uncirculated Mint set finish.

The Bush Presidential silver medal is being struck at the San Francisco Mint, but without the facility’s S Mint mark.

The silver medal illustrates the same designs as the Bush Presidential medal in bronze.

The Reverse Proof 2020-S Bush Presidential dollar and silver Bush Presidential medal are only available in the limited-edition set.

The Barbara Bush, First Spouse medal is being struck at the Philadelphia Mint sans the P Mint mark.

The Barbara Bush bronze medal features the same designs as the 2020-W Barbara Bush, First Spouse gold Uncirculated and Proof $10 coins.

