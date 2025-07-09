CCAC prepares to discuss medals and commemoratives

Trademark logo owned by FIFA for 2026 FIFA World Cup used under fair use provisions.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup logo illustrates the winner’s trophy. Commemorative coins honoring the international tournament are on the CCAC July 22 agenda.

Review and discussion will characterize the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee’s July 22 teleconference.

The panel will focus on review and discussion of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Commemorative Coin Program, design review of the Everett Alvarez Jr. congressional gold medal, and review and discussion of the report from the CCAC’s Numismatic Themes Working Group.

The teleconference will be broadcast from U.S. Mint headquarters from noon to 4 p.m. Eastern Time via the U.S. Mint’s YouTube channel.

FIFA 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Commemorative Coin Act, introduced in the House on Feb. 23, 2024, as H.R. 7438, by Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Illinois, was signed into law Dec. 11 as Public Law 118-143 by President Biden.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The law calls for the production and issuance, in Proof and Uncirculated versions, of no more than 100,000 gold $5 coins containing not less than 90% gold; 500,000 silver dollars of not less than 90% silver; and up to 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The Mint’s retail price of each gold $5 coin will include a $35 surcharge; each silver dollar, a $10 surcharge; and a each copper-nickel clad half dollar, a $5 surcharge.

Net surcharges after the Mint recoups all of its production, distribution and related costs shall be paid to FWC2026 US, Inc., “for the purpose of aiding or executing United States-based soccer programs and activities, including the promotion of FIFA’s legacy programs in the United States; and efforts to grow the sport of soccer throughout the United States, with a focus on youth, inner cities and underserved communities.”

The 2026 World Cup Soccer Games are to be held at multiple sporting venues in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Everett Alvarez Jr. medal

President Biden signed into law Dec. 23, 2024, Public Law 118-161 to recognize with a congressional gold medal Everett Alvarez Jr. — a fighter pilot of the first American aircraft shot down during the Vietnam War and the second longest held prisoner of the war.

The enabling legislation was proposed Feb. 17, 2023, by Rep. Jimmy Panetta, R-California.

On Aug. 5, 1964, U.S. Navy Officer Alvarez — an A-4 Skyhawk pilot with a squadron aboard the aircraft carrier USS Constellation — was given an ocean target near the Vietnam-China border at Hon Gai.

Before Alvarez reached the bay, he radioed the Constellation that his aircraft had been hit by enemy fire, and he was forced to eject from his plane.

In the water, he was picked up by a North Vietnamese fishing trawler.

Alvarez was taken to the infamous “Hanoi Hilton” POW camp where, with intermittent moves, he mainly remained until his release by the North Vietnamese on Feb. 12, 1973.

Alvarez was repeatedly tortured and starved by his captors during his detention as a prisoner of war.

Released as part of the first group of American POWs, Alvarez was repatriated under Operation Homecoming, having spent 3,113 days in captivity.

Following hospitalization and recovery, Alvarez briefly attended refresher flight training with VT-21 at NAS (Naval Air Station)Kingsville in Texas and then attended the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, where he received a master’s degree in Operations Research and Systems Analysis in October 1976.

Alvarez’s final assignment was in Program Management at the Naval Air Systems Command in Washington, D.C., from October 1976 until his retirement from the Navy on June 30, 1980, with the rank of commander.

Following formal presentation of the gold medal by the congressional leadership, the U.S. Mint will place bronze duplicate medals on sale: 1.5-inch diameter pieces at $20 each, and 3-inch pieces at $160.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.