Week's Most Read: Quick sales for Mint products
- Published: Aug 13, 2021, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Palladium coin goes on sale starting Sept. 2: The Proof 2021-W American Eagle 1-ounce palladium coin will have a limited mintage of 12,000 and a household limit of one on its sale date in September.
4. New look American Liberty coins on sale Aug. 19: The limited-edition Proof 2021-W American Liberty gold $100 coin will be on sale soon with an unusual design representing liberty.
3. Week's Most Read: Auctions (public and government) ahead: The U.S. Mint plans to offer an auction that consists of 500 lots of American Eagles personally struck by Mint Director David J. Ryder.
2. Two minutes to 'sellout' for two-coin gold set: Consumers wasted no time in snapping up the American Eagle 2021 One-Tenth Ounce Two-Coin Set Designer Edition, with all available sets sold in two minutes.
1. Morgan dollars sell quickly on first day: After being delayed from a June sale to allow the Mint to address issues in purchasing, the 2021-D and 2021-S Morgan dollars available went off sale in under 30 minutes.
Community Comments
