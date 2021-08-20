Week's Most Read: Another quick sale

Sales ended quickly for the Philadelphia Mint 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars, though the number of coins sold in the first half hour did not approach the maximum limits for both coins.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. BEP reports Single Note Inspection system prevents millions in waste: The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is able to salvage usable notes that would have otherwise been destroyed, saving millions in cost.

4. Morgan dollars sell quickly on first day: After being delayed from a June sale to allow the Mint to address issues in purchasing, the 2021-D and 2021-S Morgan dollars available went off sale in under 30 minutes.

3. Two-coin set offers Reverse Proof American Eagle silver dollars: The U.S. Mint is preparing for the first day of sale for the limited-edition American Eagle 2021 One-Ounce Silver Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set Designer Edition.

2. Treasury inspector general may investigate Mint sales: The United States Mint's management of commemorative coins, sales of limited-edition products and other practices may be scrutinized.

1. 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars sales end quickly: Uncirculated 2021 Morgan dollars and Uncirculated 2021 Peace dollars continued the trend of quick sales for releases from the U.S. Mint.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter