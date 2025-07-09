Mint updates its gold pricing chart for future product

The United States Mint has updated its pricing grid for numismatic coins containing gold and platinum to include the upcoming Proof Comic Arts, Superman .9999 fine half-ounce gold $50 coin.

The United States Mint establishes pricing on numismatic gold coins via its pricing grid, and updates were published July 1 in the Federal Register.

The updated pricing grid provides ranges within which the closing PM price per troy ounce of gold recorded by the London Bullion Market Association can change while a numismatic product’s set price can remain steady and includes set prices for subsequent market price ranges, and the grid now lists two upcoming gold coins.

The limited-edition Proof 2025-W Sacagawea 25th Anniversary .9999 fine half-ounce gold dollar going on sale at noon Eastern Time July 31 and the limited-edition Proof 2025-W Comic Arts, Superman .9999 fine half-ounce gold $50 coin going on sale July 24 are now on the grid.

The update is found online at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2025-07-01/pdf/2025-12255.pdf?utm_campaign=subscription+mailing+list&utm_medium=email&utm_source=federalregister.gov.

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The LBMA closing spot price of gold per troy ounce June 30 was $3,287.45. If the average spot price were to remain at that level until the week of sales opening, the pricing grid predicts that the Mint would set the opening sale price at $2,150 for the Sacagawea 25th Anniversary half-ounce gold dollar and at $2,650 for the Superman half-ounce gold $50 coin.

The complete 2025 Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum Products Grid is available at https://www.usmint.gov/resources/product-pricing.

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