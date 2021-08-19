Market Analysis: Mint scene on American Eagle

It is based on the painting Ye Olde Mint by Edwin Lamasure, and the Landis carving is a faithful representation of the early Philadelphia Mint.

The reverse of a 1992 American Eagle silver bullion coin features a depiction of the first Philadelphia Mint based on a famous painting, that was hand engraved by engraver Ron Landis.

Engraver Ron Landis is well-known to collectors for his work reproducing early American coins and teaching people about early minting techniques in his work with the Gallery Mint. He is renowned for his carved coins as well, such as this interpretation of “Ye Olde Mint” carved on the reverse of a 1992 American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin.

It is based on the painting Ye Olde Mint by Edwin Lamasure, and the Landis carving is a faithful representation of the early Philadelphia Mint, with the number of the engraving, the artist’s initials and the date of the engraving noted on the piece.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries observed, “Lightly toned in golden iridescence with wispy hairlines from a cleaning, almost certainly as made during the engraving process.”

It was consigned from the collection of Leonard Augsburger, co-author of The Secret History of the First U.S. Mint. The piece is a tribute to the 200th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Mint. It realized $1,140 on Nov. 11, 2020.