Mint delays sales for Reverse Proof two-coin set

Sept. 13 is the new release date for the American Eagle 2021 One-Ounce Silver Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set, Designer Edition.

The United States Mint has moved the launch date of sales to Sept. 13 from Aug. 24 for the limited-edition American Eagle 2021 One-Ounce Silver Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set, Designer Edition.

Restricted to a release of 125,000 sets priced at $175 each, the product’s household order limit is one set.

The set contains a Reverse Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 silver dollar and a Reverse Proof 2021-S American Eagle silver dollar.

The reverses of the two coins are completely different, and the obverse of the second coin is modified, including the addition of designer Adolph Weinman’s monogram signature. The monogram was not part of the 1986 rendition nor was it on the obverse of Weinman’s Walking Liberty half dollar (it was on the reverse of the half dollars).

Compared to a standard Proof finish, which exhibits laser-frosted devices against mirrored Proof fields, a Reverse Proof finish does the opposite, with selected mirrored devices contrasted against frosted fields.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter