Week's Most Read: Common dimes and Mint prices
- Published: Mar 26, 2021, 8 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. FIRST presents McAuliffe coin to first lady Jill Biden: The beneficiary of the program honoring teacher Christa McAuliffe presented a first strike to first lady Jill Biden, who is also an educator.
4. 2021 Silver Proof set sales open April 22: This year's Silver Proof set goes on sale in April, but it has fewer coins for the same price as the increased price of the 2020 set, a setup sure to draw customer ire.
3. Only legal Saint-Gaudens 1933 gold $20 double eagle in June auction: Sotheby's announces the now-known owner of the only legal-to-own 1933 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle is selling.
2. Monday Morning Brief for March 22, 2021: Getting too expensive?: As the U.S. Mint is a government agency that must not operate at a loss, price increases are a given, but by how much and to what effect on the customer base?
1. Common 1975 dimes bringing ridiculous prices online: Collectors spend hundreds of dollars on the common versions of these coins, as online sales advertise dimes with no Mint mark and buyers think they are rarities.
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