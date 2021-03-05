Week's Most Read: Anticipating April sales of U.S. Mint products
- Published: Mar 5, 2021, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Week's Most Read: Sales and surpluses: Readers continued to have high interest in plans for upcoming product sales from the U.S. Mint, with the continuing surplus of dollar coins also piquing curiosity.
4. Confiscated coins at Canadian border become opportunity: Greek Hellenistic and early Islamic coins seized at a border crossing in 2017 are now a University of Washington Libraries asset.
3. Monday Morning Brief for March 1, 2021: Mixed feelings on seizure: The decision to present a cache of seized coins to the University of Washington likely elicits mixed feelings in the numismatic community.
2. Mint to release Tuskegee 5-ounce silver quarter dollar in April: The final 5-ounce silver quarter dollar of the America the Beautiful series will become available for purchase in April.
1. The 2021-S Silver Proof set sales start in April: The seven-coin 2021-S Silver Proof set will include four coins struck on .999 fine silver planchets; two will be 2021-S quarter dollars.
