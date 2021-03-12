Week's Most Read: All about the Mint

The 2021-S Silver Proof and Limited Edition Silver Proof sets will include .999 fine silver versions of the George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter dollar. Illustrated is the clad Proof coin.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. U.S. Mint updates Proof 2021-W American Eagle sales figures: The Mint sales report for the fast sellout of the silver Proof 2021-W American Eagle includes bulk sales to dealers.

4. Pre-sales continue for Law Enforcement commemorative coins: While the products will not be shipped until May, the U.S. Mint now shows images of the struck coins rather than line drawings.

3. The 2021-S Silver Proof set sales start in April: The seven-coin 2021-S Silver Proof set includes four coins struck on .999 fine silver planchets; two will be the 2021-S quarter dollars.

2. Advance American Eagle sales offered for bulk dealers: The U.S. Mint's Authorized Bulk Purchaser Program granted dealers early access to thousands of Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver coins before the public sale.

1. Week's Most Read: Anticipating April sales of U.S. Mint products: Last week's review of popular topics from the previous week received the most attention from readers.

