Week's Most Read: Common and uncommon coins

A genuine Proof 1975-S Roosevelt, No S dime sold for $456,000 in 2019, but it is one of only two known. Common “no Mint mark” coins of face value are being offered in online auctions for exorbitant prices.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Estonia to issue 2021 circulating €2 coin featuring wolf: Honoring its national animal, Estonia is placing a howling wolf on the obverse side of a limited mintage circulating €2 coin.

4. Week's Most Read: All about the Mint: Close attention is being paid as the Mint continues its early 2021 offerings, with some key products being offered in April.

3. Proof 2021 American Eagle gold coins 'sell out' quickly: First-day sales rendered the Proof 2021 American Eagle gold single coins and the four-coin set unavailable, the latest issue to quickly disappear..

2. Only legal Saint-Gaudens 1933 gold $20 double eagle in June auction: A stunning announcement by Sotheby's indicates the now-known owner of the only legal-to-own 1933 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle is selling.

1. Common 1975 dimes bringing ridiculous prices online: Collectors are spending hundreds of dollars on common coins, as online sales advertise dimes with no Mint mark and buyers think they are rarities.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter